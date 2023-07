SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Public Library has added three new community spaces in the North Suffolk branch.

The spaces are the first of their kind at this location and include a twelve person conference room, a four person study room, and a four person Early Childhood Development Commission Educator Work Room.

The North Suffolk Library is located at 2000 Bennetts Creek Park Rd. To reserve one of the spaces visit www.suffolkpubliclibrary.com.