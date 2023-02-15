SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Suffolk Public Library has started its After School Snack Program.

The program will run for the remainder of the 2023 Suffolk Public School year.

The After School Snack Program will operate out of the Morgan Memorial Library, 443 West Washington Street, and is offering 10 free after-school snacks a day for children under 18.

All snacks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Children have to approach the front desk and ask for assistance.

There is no identification needed to receive a snack, while enjoying their snack children are invited to explore, create and play at the library.

The program started February 1 and ends June 15, and will run Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.