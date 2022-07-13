SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Public Library is partnering with the Virginia Department of Education and No Kid Hungry to provide free lunches for children under 18 this summer.

Morgan Memorial Library’s Camp Mess Hall is offering the free lunches Monday through Friday from 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. now until August 19.

Kids can come and eat a free lunch while exploring and creating at the library. Lunches are on a first-come, first-served basis.

The camp features fun themes for each day of the week:

Make Something Monday

Travel Tuesday

Wayback Wednesday

Thinker Thursday

FriYAY!

Any updates about the camp will be made on Suffolk Public Library’s Facebook.