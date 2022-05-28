SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Public Library is celebrating Pride this June with a variety of programming celebrating, supporting, and learning about the LGBTQIA+ community throughout the month.

Suffolk residents are invited to attend the Parking Lot Pride event for all ages at the North Suffolk Library on Friday, June 24, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be informational tables, local resources such as the LGBT Life Center and PFLAG, grab-and-go activity kits, food trucks, and open mics to share your stories.

Teens interested in being an ambassador for equality and empowerment in the community can also meet other teens in a safe environment for the Suffolk Belongs: Teen Safe Space event happening Thursday, June 30, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the North Suffolk Library.

Additionally, there will be several in-person and virtual Pride events structured for adults, including:

Suffolk Reads with Pride: Author Q&A and Book Discussion June 21 at 2 p.m. at the North Suffolk Library

Suffolk Celebrates with Pride: Q&A with Local LGBTQIA+ Authors and Artists June 22 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts.

Suffolk Learns: LGBTQIA+ History in Hampton Roads June 30 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the North Suffolk Library.

All Pride Month programs at the Suffolk Public Library are free and open to the public. Learn more HERE.

Morgan Memorial Library is located at 443 West Washington Street. North Suffolk Library is located at 2000 Bennetts Creek Park Road.