Suffolk providing free tax prep assistance to eligible families

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Eligible people in Suffolk will soon be able to get free assistance with their taxes as the program returns after a two-year hiatus.
The Suffolk Workforce Development Center, in partnership with the AARP Tax-Aide Foundation, will provide in preparing and filing the tax of eligible community members. The program did not run in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.
Tax prep services are available from 9:45 a.m. to 3 p.m on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays by appointment only. To make your appointment:
- call 757-774-7908,
- then pick-up an informational intake packet from the Suffolk Workforce Development Center, and
- fill out the forms and bring them to your appointment.
Make sure to bring the intake packet and all relevant tax paperwork to your appointment.
The last date for the tax preparation service is April 18, 2022.
