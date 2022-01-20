Suffolk preparing roads ahead of snow and winter weather

A maintenance man uses a snowblower to clear a sidewalk along 8th Ave. near Lincoln St. as a storm packing snow and high winds sweeps in over the region Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Denver. Stores, schools and government offices were closed or curtailed their hours while on another front, Thanksgiving Day travellers were forced to wrestle with snow-packed roads and flight delays or cancellations throughout the intermountain West. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — As snow and winter weather approach the city of Suffolk, officials are monitoring the latest Hampton Roads snow forecast and preparing storm operations.

City officials, in coordination with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and National Weather Service, are working to monitor the weather forecast.

Starting Thursday, public works began 24-hour operations that are expected to stay in effect throughout the weekend to address any roadway issues including plowing which will begin on designated primary roads when required.

Crews will be working 12-hour shifts with 20 to 24 trucks running with plows and spreaders. Their primary focus will be clearing roads for emergency vehicles, hospital access, and service vehicles.

Officials add that neighborhood streets are cleared last, but some might not be cleared due to street parking or the size of the streets vs. equipment.

Some roads have already been pre-treated.