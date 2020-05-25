Suffolk Police: Woman shot Sunday at gathering with 100-plus people

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Suffolk are working to learn who shot a woman Sunday night at a gathering of more than 100 people.

According to officials, law enforcement heard shooting and responded to the 100 block of East Washington Street at 11:48 p.m. When officers arrived on scene, they say they saw more than 100 people gathered near an event venue with multiple fights occurring.

Soon after, they found a 27-year-old woman who was shot in the leg. Police say she was treated by medics on scene and taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Police say several individuals were taken into custody for disorderly conduct. The incident is still under investigation.

WAVY News is working to learn if anyone is facing charges for hosting the large gathering amid coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

At the time of the shooting, Gov. Ralph Northam had guidelines on social distancing and gatherings of more than 10 people banned in the state of Virginia.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

