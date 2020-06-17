Suffolk Police warns community of gift card scams

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Suffolk and Suffolk Police are warning the public about the increase in scams involving gift cards.

The city said that scammers typically contact their victims by phone, email, or social media. Patterns show that elderly people and “kind-hearted” people are frequently targeted.

Scammers will tell false stories involving the health or well-being of family members or, in some cases, they convince the victim that their computer is locked and they can not access it until they pay.

Another act of deception includes a caller telling the victim to pay for their utility bill in the form of gift cards to prevent their service from being shut off. The victim has to buy multiple gift cards and give the redemption codes to the caller so they can access the funds.

If you suspect someone may be scamming you or someone you know, contact the Suffolk Police Department non-emergency number at 757-923-2350.

If you have paid a scammer with gift cards, contact the company on the gift card and advise them of the scam.

You can refer to the Federal Trade Commission website at ftc.gov/giftcards for more information.

