SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two shootings in the span of eight days — people from a Suffolk apartment complex are speaking out and asking the city for help.

Philip Burns is sick of the violence. Less than 24 hours before a City Council meeting where he spoke, he was on the phone with 911 as gunfire erupted outside his home.

There are cameras at Hoffler Apartments on E. Washington Street, but Burns says the cameras only capture the property’s parking lot. Those pulling the trigger remain unseen as some shootings happen out of sight from video surveillance.

Burns told us last week’s shootings happened at 6:30 p.m. as young children were playing outside on the playground. That’s why during Wednesday night’s City Council meeting, he asked city leaders for more patrols of the neighborhood.

“It’s like a warzone out there. We need police action out there before children are killed,” Burns said as he addressed council members.

Police Chief Al Chandler tells us his officers have already increased patrols and spent much of the day going door-to-door talking with folks and encouraging them to speak up if they see something.

“Oftentimes crime is moving so as we’re increasing patrols it’s not in one area. We’ve got to look at the hotspots, look at the data. It’s very challenging so we’re doing the best that we can,” said Chief Chandler.

Mayor Mike Duman also addressed the uptick in violence saying it’s not a spectator sport. Everyone must get involved to make a change.