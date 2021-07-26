Suffolk Police to host ‘Duck Pluck’ at annual National Night Out

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk residents are invited to “Pluck a Duck” on July 30 at the Suffolk National Night Out Duck Pluck.

The event replaces the annual National Night Out Duck Race and will be held in conjunction with Suffolk Parks & Recreation’s second half of the T.G.I.F. Summer Concert series.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie



The event will take place on Friday, July 30, at Bennett’s Creek Park which is located at 3000 Bennetts Creek Park Road. The event will be from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Visit the onsite National Night Out tent for your free Duck Pluck ticket. Virginia Beach-based band “Buckshot” is set to perform a variety of country and rock music.



During the band’s first break officials will “pluck” numbered rubber ducks from the pool.

If the number on your ticket matches the number on the duck, you will win great National Night Out and summer-themed prizes.