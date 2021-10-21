Suffolk police seeking assistance in identifying suspects in connection to catalytic converter grand larceny

Suffolk

Suffolk Grand Larceny (photo: City of Suffolk)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Suffolk are asking for the public’s help as part of their ongoing investigation into the recent grand larceny of a catalytic converter in the city.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Monday, October 4, 2021, at the TowneBank location in the 6000 block of Harbour View Boulevard.

No other information has been released.

(photos: City of Suffolk)

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

