Suffolk police seeking assistance in identifying suspects in connection to catalytic converter grand larceny

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Suffolk are asking for the public’s help as part of their ongoing investigation into the recent grand larceny of a catalytic converter in the city.
According to the police, the incident occurred on Monday, October 4, 2021, at the TowneBank location in the 6000 block of Harbour View Boulevard.
No other information has been released.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.