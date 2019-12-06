Suffolk Police seek two men accused of fraudulently depositing a check

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two males wanted for check fraud and identity theft.

On Sept. 14, two males deposited two stolen checks into a Navy Federal Credit Union account using an ATM, officials wrote in a news release.

The name that the check was made out to did not match the name on the bank account.

Anyone who can identify the two men should contact Suffolk Police or the Suffolk Crime Line. To submit online, go to www.p3tips.com, visit the Suffolk Police Department website (www.suffolkva.us/spd) and look for the Suffolk Crime Line link, or go to the Suffolk Police Department Facebook page at www.facebook.com/suffolkpolicedepartment.