Suffolk police seek man in connection with fatal shooting on North Capital Street

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police are looking for a 26-year-old man who’s wanted in connection with a fatal shooting on North Capitol Street this week.

Police said Jerome J. Scott is charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The charges stem from a shooting Monday night in the 100 block of North Capital Street. Demonz Markese Wilson, 31, of Suffolk, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe Scott may be driving a black Mercedes Benz sedan or a dark-colored Dodge Durango.

Scott should be considered armed and dangerous.

The investigation is ongoing.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.