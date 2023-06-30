SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Suffolk Police Department is looking to crack a cold case as it seeks information on who shot and killed Brandon Alexander Alston 12 years ago.

Allston was shot dead in his Suffolk home on the 200 block of Blackstone Way on June 29, 2011, when two bullet holes pierced the front door of Alston’s two-story home.

The 20-year-old was found dead in the doorway of his home, and his case remains unsolved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. To submit a tip online, please visit this link.