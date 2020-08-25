Suffolk Police seek help identifying people involved in shooting on South Main Street

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are asking the public for help identifying people they believe were involved in a shooting Thursday

Police say the shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. Thursday in the area of the 500 block of South Main Street.

The shooting didn’t result in any injuries, but damaged the windshield of a vehicle and a residence in the 100 block of Kilby Avenue.

The incident is still under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

