Suffolk police seek 26-year-old woman missing since Wednesday

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police are asking for help locating a 26-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Police are looking for Tamika Michelle Davis, a Suffolk resident.

She was last seen in Suffolk “heading to an unknown location” on Wednesday, police said Monday.

Davis is a Black woman about 5 feet 5 inches tall and about 169 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She is known to drive a white Ford Crown Victoria.

Family members told police it’s unusual for Davis not to check in with them.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.