SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk police are trying to track down whoever is responsible for a shots fired incident on July 9.

The investigation revealed that the suspect or suspects in this case discharged a firearm in the 100 block of North Saratoga Street around 1:30 a.m. that day. The gunfire damaged several vehicles and buildings, but police said there were no injuries reported.

Detectives are asking any residents or business owners in this area to check their security camera or home surveillance footage. If you captured anything that could assist in this investigation, please contact Suffolk Police or the Suffolk Crime Line.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can submit a tip online. Go to www.p3tips.com, visit the Suffolk Police Department website (www.suffolkva.us/spd) and look for the Suffolk Crime Line link, or go to the Suffolk Police Department Facebook page at www.facebook.com/suffolkpolicedepartment. You can also call 888-LOCK-U-UP, 1-888-562-5887, Option 5. Once a person submits a tip, they will be given a TIP ID and password. With this information they can login at p3tips.com and submit follow-up information, engage in two-way dialogue, be informed of the outcome of the tip, and access any pertinent reward information.