SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Police Department has released photos of their suspect in an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven, which occurred on Sunday, Nov. 27.

The suspect is a Black male who entered the store wearing a black jacket, black Adidas track pants, and white croc-type shoes. He was also carrying a black backpack.

The suspect in a commercial armed robbery of a 7-Eleven which occurred on Nov. 27 (Photo courtesy the Suffolk Police Department).

A photo of the suspect’s shoe. The suspect is wanted for the commercial armed robbery of a 7-Eleven which occurred on Nov. 27 (Photo courtesy the Suffolk Police Department).

During the robbery, the suspect wielded a gun and demanded money. He then left the 7-Eleven on foot. No injuries were reported.

The Suffolk Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Suffolk Police Department. Tips can be submitted online at www.p3tips.com or through the crime line at 888-LOCK-U-UP.