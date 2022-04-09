SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they are currently looking for a missing Suffolk man last seen around Friday noon.

According to Suffolk Police, they were called to the 2500 block of East Washington Street Friday regarding a man who was last seen around noon.

The man, 61-year-old Darryl Ellis Miller, is described as a Black male, 6-foot-4, and weighs 220 pounds.

Miller has several medical conditions that require regularly scheduled medications.

Residents are asked to not approach Miller prior to contacting the police.

Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.