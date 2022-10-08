SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police are searching for a woman who was last seen Saturday morning and is believed to be endangered.

According to police, 20-year-old Miracle Knight left her residence around 11 a.m. in the 400 block of Wilson Street and is on foot.

Miracle Knight (20) (Photo Courtesy: Suffolk Police Department)

Police say Knight was last seen wearing black leggings, a blue hoodie and flip-flops.

If you have seen or have had contact with Knight, please contact the Suffolk Police Department’s Emergency Communication Center at 757-923-2350, option 8.