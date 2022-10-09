SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police are searching for a missing boy who is believed to be endangered.

According to police, 15-year-old Anthony “Tony” Black left his residence on Sunday morning in the 3400 block of Dumpling Court.

Anthony “Tony” Black (15) (Photo Courtesy: Suffolk Police Department)

Black left his residence in the family vehicle. The vehicle is described as a 2020 black Hyundai Palisade with Virginia Registration UDZ-7595.

Black was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and black Nike shoes. His last known location was in the Harbourview area.

If you have seen or had contact with Black, call the Suffolk Police Department’s Emergency Communications Center at 757-923-2350, option 8.