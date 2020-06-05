Suffolk Police searching for man wanted in connection with shooting

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting incident that occurred early Thursday morning.

The call came in just before 3 a.m. for a report of shots fired in the 1000 block of Nansemond Parkway.

Officers arrived on the scene and found several vehicles that were damaged by gunfire. They also found two apartment buildings at the Heritage Acres complex that were damaged by gunfire.

The officers came into contact with an adult victim — identified as 33-year-old Antonio Delamonte Roseboro from Suffolk — who sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital by an “acquaintance.” Roseboro’s injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

Police are now actively searching for Preston Otis Davis, IV, who they believe is involved in the incident.

Davis, pictured below, is a 27-year-old man from Suffolk and is described as a black man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is about 5’11 and weighs 180 pounds.

Davis is wanted on several outstanding warrants including reckless handling of a firearm; use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony; firearm: possess by a felon; and two counts of attempt to commit a non-capital offense.

Preston Otis Davis, IV

The investigation remains ongoing at this time and no further information is available.

Anyone with information on Preston Otis Davis, IV should contact Suffolk Police or the Suffolk Crime Line.

