Suffolk Police searching for man wanted in connection to 2 recent shootings

Keishon Robinson, 25, of Suffolk, Virginia. Wanted in connection to two recent shootings. (Photo: Suffolk Police Department)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to two recent shootings.

Police identified 25-year-old Keishon Robinson of Suffolk as the subject involved in both incidents. He is said to be operating a white (light color) Honda sedan, possibly a 2014 model with North Carolina license plates.

The first incident occurred on July 25, in the 1100 block of East Washington Street around 1:30 p.m. The second incident occurred on August 28, in the 300 block of East Washington Street at about midnight. In both incidents, vehicles were struck by gunfire. There were no injuries reported in either incident.

Police say Robinson is believed to be armed and dangerous and currently wanted on multiple violent felony charges including possession of a firearm by a felon, attempted aggravated assault, and discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or call the Suffolk Crime Line at 888-LOCK-U-UP or 1-888-562-5887, Option 5.

