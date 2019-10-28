Suffolk Police searching for 7-Eleven robbery suspect

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police are investigating an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven early Monday.

Emergency communications received a call around 2 a.m. Monday reporting the store in the 2300 block of Holland Road had been robbed.

Investigation revealed a man entered the 7-Eleven, displayed a handgun and demanded money.

There were no injuries.

The news release did not include additional details about the suspect, but said surveillance footage would be provided “when available.”

The news release did not say whether the man was given any money.

Anyone that has information is asked to contact Suffolk Police on their website or call the Crime Line at 888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).