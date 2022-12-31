SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are searching for a suspect connected to a shooting early Saturday morning in Suffolk.

According to police, the Suffolk 911 Center received a call in reference to a residence being struck by gunfire around 12:15 a.m. in the 2100 block of Arizona Ave. Police say two vehicles in the area were also hit and damaged by gunfire.

Brandon Smith (Photo Courtesy: Suffolk Police Department)

Police have identified the suspect as 19-year-old Brandon Smith and have active warrants out on him for:

Shooting from a vehicle so as to endanger persons

4 counts of shooting at an occupied dwelling

Willfully discharging firearms in public places

Domestic Assault

Smith should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.