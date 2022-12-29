SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk police are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy who was last seen Thursday morning.

According to police, 14-year-old Jaquan Wiggins left his residence around 7:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Finney Ave.

Wiggins is described as being 5’3″ and 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket with lettering, white jeans and white sneakers. Police say Wiggins left on foot and is without his needed medication.

Police ask that if you see Wiggins do not approach him and instead contact Suffolk Police Department’s Emergency Communications Center at 757-923-2350, option 8.