Suffolk police say teen accused in homicide at Wawa being tried as an adult

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A teen accused of shooting and killing another teen at a Wawa in Suffolk last December will be tried as an adult.

Marques Jauron Boneparte, 17, of Suffolk, is charged with second-degree murder; felony homicide; shoot/stab, etc. in commission of felony; sale, distribute marijuana; firearm violation after involuntary commitment; possession of assault or handgun by juvenile; reckless handling of firearm; assault: shoot, stab, etc. in commission of felony; and use or display firearm in commission of felony.

He was indicted by a grand jury on those charges.

Police believe Boneparte shot and killed 18-year-old Torico Reaves Jr., of Virginia Beach, at Wawa in the 2900 block of Godwin Boulevard around 6 p.m. Dec. 5.

He was arrested Dec. 11.

Police didn’t initially identify Boneparte because he is a minor, but released his identity Friday because he will be tried as an adult for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

