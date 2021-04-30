Suffolk police say teen accused in homicide at Wawa being tried as an adult

Suffolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Marques Jauron Boneparte, 17

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A teen accused of shooting and killing another teen at a Wawa in Suffolk last December will be tried as an adult.

Marques Jauron Boneparte, 17, of Suffolk, is charged with second-degree murder; felony homicide; shoot/stab, etc. in commission of felony; sale, distribute marijuana; firearm violation after involuntary commitment; possession of assault or handgun by juvenile; reckless handling of firearm; assault: shoot, stab, etc. in commission of felony; and use or display firearm in commission of felony.

He was indicted by a grand jury on those charges.

Police believe Boneparte shot and killed 18-year-old Torico Reaves Jr., of Virginia Beach, at Wawa in the 2900 block of Godwin Boulevard around 6 p.m. Dec. 5.

He was arrested Dec. 11.

Police didn’t initially identify Boneparte because he is a minor, but released his identity Friday because he will be tried as an adult for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10