Suffolk Police: Robbery suspects target 2 businesses in less than an hour

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are now investigating two separate robberies on Friday evening they believe are connected.

The call for the first robbery came just after 9 p.m. at the Happy Shopper in the 400 block of Carolina Road.

Initial investigations revealed that two Black men entered the business, fired a weapon, and took an undetermined amount of cash before fleeing the location.

No injuries were reported following the incident.

A short time later around 9:50 p.m., police received a call from the Family Dollar in the 800 block of East Washington Street, which is 5 minutes away from the previous incident.

Police believe that the same men involved in the previous incident entered the Family Dollar, fired a weapon, and fled the scene with an undertermined amount of cash.

The subjects were further described as both wearing dark clothing and face masks.

No further information have been revealed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.