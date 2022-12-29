SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police officers on Wednesday responded to two shootings that occurred less than 30 minutes from each other.

According to Suffolk police, the call for the first shooting came in around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday regarding shots fired near the shopping center in the 800 block of Constance Road.

When they got to the scene, officers found that an apartment building was struck by gunfire in the 800 block of Second Avenue. Two people, a man and a juvenile male, were subsequently detained. There were no injuries reported following the shooting.

At around 1:10 p.m., officers received a call for the second incident at an apartment community in the 100 block of Forest Oak Lane. Police say multiple apartment buildings and four vehicles were struck. There were no injuries reported.

Officials say they are still investigating whether the two incidents are related.