Suffolk Police rescue kayaker in distress at Sleepy Hole Park

Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Police Marine Patrol Unit rescued a kayaker in distress on Saturday afternoon at Sleepy Hole Park.

The call came in for a possible drowning just after 12:15 p.m. from a citizen who said a kayaker capsized and was in distress. The incident was reported as happening in the 4600 block of Sleepy Hole Road at the park.

When police arrived, they say the man was about 250 yards from shore clearly in distress and without a personal flotation device.

The Marine One unit approached the man and positioned the craft so officers could recuse the kayaker who was successfully pulled from his kayak.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews also responded, but the man was not injured and refused medical treatment.

