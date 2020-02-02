Suffolk Police: Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Portsmouth Blvd

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Suffolk Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Portsmouth Boulevard for a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

Dispatchers received the call came in just after 6 p.m. Saturday.

According to the police, the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

Following a preliminary investigation, the victim was struck by the vehicle while crossing the street.

The victim was airlifted to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The roadway in the area of Portsmouth Boulevard was closed following the accident.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

This is a Breaking News Story, stay with WAVY.com for updates.