Suffolk police officer named top cop for the Hampton Roads region

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Police Department’s very own Zachary Hyman was named “Top Cop” for the entire Greater Hampton Roads Region.

The 21st Annual Greater Hampton Roads Regional Crime Lines, Inc. Top Cop Awards took place on November 20 at the Smithfield Center.

Hyman earned this award following an accident that he responded to on February 25, 2021.

The accident occurred on the 1900 block of Portsmouth Boulevard where a vehicle was partially submerged in water and was sinking with occupants entrapped. Hyman removed his duty belt and radio to jump in the water and save the adult female and child that were entrapped.

With the help of two bystanders, Hyman was able to save the entrapped occupants.

Hyman sustained numerous lacerations to his hands and arms from the broken glass. He was also treated for hypothermia due to the temperature being approximately 43 degrees fahrenheit at the time of the rescue.

The Suffolk Police Department is honored to have Officer Zachary Hyman within its’ ranks and appreciates the recognition that the Greater Hampton Roads Regional Crime Lines, Inc. provides to law enforcement across this region.