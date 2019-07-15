Suffolk police officer charged with domestic assault

Breaking News
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Suffolk police officer was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic assault.

A city spokeswoman confirms 26-year-old Officer Jacob Hughes was issued a summons for domestic assault, related to an incident that allegedly occurred on Monday, June 24.

Hughes was arrested the following day and was served with a protective order.

Hughes is currently on administrative leave with pay pending a criminal and administrative investigation.

Hughes has been with the Suffolk Police Department since September 2017.

His next court date on the misdemeanor charge is September 3. Stay with WAVY News 10 on air and online for updates.

