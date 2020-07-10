Suffolk Police need help identifying woman wanted for check fraud

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Suffolk Police Department is asking the public to help to identify a woman that is involved with passing fraudulent checks and obtaining money by false pretense.

Police said the woman is involved in crimes within Suffolk, Chesterfield, and Chesapeake, Virginia.

The offenses occurred during mid-June of 2020 at local financial institutions, according to the police department.

Photo courtesy of the Suffolk Police Department.

Anyone who can identify the woman or with any information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line or 888-LOCK-U-UP.

Tips may also be submitted online at www.p3tips.com.

