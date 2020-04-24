Suffolk Police need help identifying the owners of several stolen lawn care items

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Suffolk Police Department conducted several investigations from the month of December 2019 that resulted in the recovery of numerous lawn care maintenance items.

According to the police department, the items recovered include weed eaters, blowers, and lawnmowers.

Police are asking the public to help identify the items below. Some have already been confirmed as stolen so they suspect the others are as well.

Photo courtesy of the Suffolk Police Department.

Photo courtesy of the Suffolk Police Department.

Officials are requesting that citizens who have been the victim of larceny of the items to contact the police department.

Detective A. Patton is the assigned investigator and will be the point of contact for the larcenies.

Suffolk Police request that you have the make, model, or any additional specifics, and/or the serial number of the stolen items before contacting Detective Patton.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line. To submit a tip online, go to www.p3tips.com.

