SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Suffolk Police Department is asking the public for help identifying additional subjects that are wanted for grand larceny that occurred on July 28 at the Ding Wing store located in the 600 block of East Washington Street.
The following surveillance photos shows the subjects police are looking for.
Police ask anyone that can identify the subjects, or has additional information to contact Suffolk Police or call the Suffolk Crime Line.
Tips may also be submitted online using www.p3tips.com.
Latest Posts
- Suffolk Police need help identifying subjects wanted for July grand larceny incident
- City of Suffolk announces second round of small business grants are available
- Sentara’s Influenza Task Force urging people to get vaccinated ahead of flu season
- 53-year career at Colonial Williamsburg brings accomplishments to upholstery expert
- Newport News man pleads guilty to rape, aggravated sexual battery of minor under 13