Suffolk Police need help identifying subjects wanted for July grand larceny incident

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Suffolk Police Department is asking the public for help identifying additional subjects that are wanted for grand larceny that occurred on July 28 at the Ding Wing store located in the 600 block of East Washington Street.

The following surveillance photos shows the subjects police are looking for.

Footage provided by the Suffolk Police Department.

Footage provided by the Suffolk Police Department.

Police ask anyone that can identify the subjects, or has additional information to contact Suffolk Police or call the Suffolk Crime Line.

Tips may also be submitted online using www.p3tips.com.

Latest Posts