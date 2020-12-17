Suffolk Police need help identifying subjects caught on video tampering with vehicles

Anyone with information or additional surveillance video of the individuals is asked to contact the Suffolk Police Department or Suffolk Crime Line.

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Suffolk Police Department needs help identifying individuals wanted in connection to vehicle tampering.

According to police, the incident took place on Dec. 13 in the 400 block of Beamons Mill Trail.

The suspects were captured on home surveillance cameras.

Police said there were multiple incidents reported along Nansemond Parkway and the surrounding neighborhoods for tampering, larceny, and motor vehicle theft.

Suffolk Police would like to remind residents to “Lock It, Don’t Lose It” by keeping their vehicles locked at all times to prevent opportunities for crimes such as these to occur.

Anyone with additional information or footage surrounding the incident is encouraged to contact the Suffolk Detective Bureau at 757-923-2350, extension 6, or call 888-LOCK-U-UP. You may also submit a tip online at www.p3tips.com.

