Suffolk Police need help identifying person possibly connected to credit card fraud

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person wanted for alleged connections in recent thefts from motor vehicles and credit card frauds throughout Hampton Roads.

Police say during one of the incidents, a victim reported that on July 30 his vehicle was rummaged through while parked in a lot in the 5900 block of Harbour View Boulevard in Suffolk.

The victim said that several items were stolen out of his vehicle, including his credit cards. He was later alerted by his bank that the cards were used in different locations in Portsmouth and Virginia Beach, totaling over $1,700.

Attached are photographs from one of the store’s security cameras of the person believed to be involved.





Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police at 757-514-7915, the Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887 – Option 5, or submit a tip online at p3tips.com.

