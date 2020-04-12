Suffolk Police need help identifying man who used counterfeit money at 7-Eleven

Surveillance photo of the suspect, provided by the Suffolk Police Department.

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are asking the public to help identify a man wanted for passing counterfeit money and obtaining money under false pretense.

According to police, the incident occurred on April 5 at the 7-Eleven on North Main Street.

Police did not provide any additional details at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or contact the Suffolk Crime Line. To submit an online tip, go to www.p3tips.com.

