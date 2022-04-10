SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating an overnight shooting that injured a man in Suffolk.

According to Suffolk Police, officers responded to Harbor View Medical Center around 12:35 a.m. Sunday regarding a man who had arrived at the hospital suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.

There is limited information at this time. A crime scene has not yet been located.

Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.