Suffolk police: Man shot and injured in shooting on Hunter Street

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police are investigating after a man was shot and driven to a local police precinct.

Suffolk police said they were first contacted around 5:10 p.m. about gunshots being heard in the area of the 300 block of Hunter Street.

As officers were responding to that area, a man was driven in a private vehicle to Suffolk Police Precinct 1 at 230 East Washington Street.

The man was given emergency medical treatment at the station and then transported by fire-rescue personnel to a local hospital.

His injuries are not life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.