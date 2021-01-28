Suffolk police: Man injured after exchanging gunfire with officers in September now indicted on 19 charges

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man who was seriously injured after allegedly exchanging gunfire with Suffolk police officers in September has been indicted on 19 charges.

Andrew Brock Jr., 30, of Windsor, was arrested Wednesday following a direct indictment on numerous felony charges in Suffolk Circuit Court, police said Thursday.

The charges stem from two incidents in Suffolk.

On Sept. 15, a marked police cruiser was shot three times while driving on North Broad Street.

The next day, officers attempted to take Brock into custody on charges stemming from a separate domestic-related shooting that happened Sept. 15 in Smithfield. He allegedly exchanged gunfire with officers when they tried to take him into custody, and was seriously injured.

No officers were injured in either instance, police said.

Brock was released days later, arrested and charged with multiple felonies, including burglary, discharging a firearm in an occupied building, aggravated malicious wounding, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The indictments against Brock announced Thursday include:

shoot or throw missiles at an occupied vehicle (6 counts)

assault & battery of a police officer (3 counts)

obstructing justice – felony, destruction of property (2 counts)

use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony (3 counts)

attempt to commit a capital offense (3 counts)

and prisoner tamper with or destroy a fire protection or suppression system

The tampering with a fire protection or suppression system stems from an incident that happened while Brock was incarcerated at Western Tidewater Regional Jail following his initial arrest in September, police said.

As far as the domestic shooting in Smithfield Sept. 15, authorities allege Brock was arguing with his ex-girlfriend through an apartment door at a residence in the 100 block of Cattail Lane that morning when the shooting happened.

Police said he kicked open the door and fired multiple shots, striking a man inside the apartment four times in abdomen. He was expected to survive.

Brock was charged with breaking and entering, aggravated malicious wounding, shooting within a dwelling, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony in connection with that domestic shooting.