Suffolk police make arrest in alleged abduction and assault

Suffolk

Edward Jamaal Taylor, 38, is accused of abducting and assaulting another man in Suffolk. (Photo courtesy of the Suffolk Police Department)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police arrested a man accused of kidnapping and assaulting another man.

Edward Jamaal Taylor, 38, is charged with abduction and kidnapping, robbery, two counts of assault and battery, and using or displaying a firearm in the commission of a felony.

A man contacted the Suffolk Police Department at 1:39 a.m. on Monday, May 4. He said that he was walking in the 700 block of West Washington Street around 10 p.m. on Sunday when he was approached by a man he knew. He got into the man’s car and was driven to various locations. He said he was physically assaulted and restrained against his will, according to a press release.

Taylor is being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail. Police are still investigating this crime and additional charges may be filed.

