Suffolk police make arrest in alleged abduction and assault

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police arrested a man accused of kidnapping and assaulting another man.

Edward Jamaal Taylor, 38, is charged with abduction and kidnapping, robbery, two counts of assault and battery, and using or displaying a firearm in the commission of a felony.

A man contacted the Suffolk Police Department at 1:39 a.m. on Monday, May 4. He said that he was walking in the 700 block of West Washington Street around 10 p.m. on Sunday when he was approached by a man he knew. He got into the man’s car and was driven to various locations. He said he was physically assaulted and restrained against his will, according to a press release.

Taylor is being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail. Police are still investigating this crime and additional charges may be filed.

