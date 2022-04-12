SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A fourth man has been arrested after a shooting last month on Brook Avenue in Suffolk.

Hamp Cappelle Hill, 39, has been charged with use or display of firearm in committing of felony, possess, transport firearms by convicted felons and attempt to commit non capital offense, all felonies.

Police say the shooting happened on Saturday, March 19 after a fight broke out between two groups in the 900 block of Brook Avenue near Carolina Road.

A man and a woman were treated on the scene for minor injuries, which police believe were caused by debris or a possible graze wound.

Three other men, Taevion Orlando Nasiah Thompson, Willie Keshawn Green and Demonte Lee Ingram, were also arrested in connection to the case, police previously announced. Detectives are also searching for Steven Donnell Green, Jr.

Steven Donnell Green (Photo courtesy: Suffolk police)

The investigation is ongoing and there is no other information is available for release, police said in an update Tuesday.