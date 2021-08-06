Suffolk Police looking for suspects in armed robbery on Portsmouth Blvd.

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are investigating a commercial armed robbery that occurred early Friday morning.

According to authorities, the robbery occurred just before 1:20 a.m. at outside the 7-Eleven in the 1100 block of Portsmouth Boulevard.

Police say that two armed subjects approached two juveniles sitting in their vehicle and demanded their property. The suspects then fled in a vehicle.

Surveillance photos of one of the suspects have been released.

No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.