SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police are looking for a 43-year-old woman who is missing and considered endangered.

Police sent out a news release Wednesday afternoon asking for help finding Tosha Yarnell Watkins, 43, who was last seen leaving her home in the 100 block of Niblick Circle around 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 29.

She was seen driving a brown 2009 Saturn Outlook with the license plate UYC6164.

Tosha Yarnell Watkins (Photo courtesy: Suffolk police)

(Photo courtesy: Suffolk police)

Watkins is described as a light-skinned Black woman between 5 feet 9 inches and 6 feet 1 inch tall. She weighs about 160 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray fuzzy jacket with a hood, white Nike baseball cap, and black sweatpants with white dots on them.

Watkins’ family is worried about her safety and hasn’t heard from her since she left her home Tuesday.

Her current location is unknown.

Anyone who sees Watkins or knows where she is should call 911 or their local police department.