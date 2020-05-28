Suffolk Police looking for missing endangered teen

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing endangered teen.

He suffers from a medical condition and needs medication, which he does not have with him.

Police say 19-year-old Ryan King Harris was last seen Wednesday morning in the 200 block of Tracy Drive and Robin Lane.

He was reported missing Wednesday evening.

His whereabouts are unknown as of 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Harris is a black male who is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 134 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt, running shorts and Vibram running shoes.

Anyone who knows Harris’ whereabouts should contact 911 or their local police department.

