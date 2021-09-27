Suffolk police looking for missing 18-year-old woman

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police are looking for a woman who has been missing since Friday.
Police said 18-year-old Elizabeth Amos was last seen Friday around 6 p.m. leaving her home in the 300 block of Sherwood Drive in Suffolk. Her whereabouts are unknown, police said in a news release Monday.
Amos was last seen wearing a lime green shirt, black leggings, and black UGG boots. She is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 199 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Amos has a medical condition and requires medication.
Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.
