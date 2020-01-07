Suffolk Police looking for male they say stole more than $13,000 in fragrances from Ulta

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are asking for public assistance identifying a male who they believe stole more than $13,000 worth of fragrances from an Ulta store.

Police say he is the subject of several other grand larceny investigations at various Ulta stores in Hampton Roads.

Suffolk Police say they are investigating three larcenies involving the man at the Ulta in the 1000 block of University Boulevard, police wrote in a news release.

The incidents in Suffolk happened Aug. 29, Oct. 14 and Dec. 7, the release said.

In each incident, the person went into the store, grabbed fragrances and left within a minute of entering the store.

The person is described as about 6 feet tall and weighs about 155 pounds.

