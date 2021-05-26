Suffolk Police looking for help identifying overnight armed robbery suspect

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are looking for help identifying a man involved in an overnight armed robbery on Wednesday.

According to the authorities, the suspect entered the BP station adjacent to the Huddle House in the 2800 block of Pruden Boulevard/Route 460. He entered through the front door and demanded money while displaying a gun.

The suspect left on foot with an undetermined amount of money.

He is described as a Black male, wearing a black hoodie with a large winged bird design across the chest, blue jeans, a black face mask, and dark shoes.

Surveillance footage was able to capture the man.

If you recognize this man or know anything about this incident, please contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

Stay with WAVY News 10 for more on this developing story.